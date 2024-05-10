Left Menu

13 Individuals Apprehended in Bihar in Connection to NEET-UG Paper Leak Investigation

The Bihar Police has so far arrested 13 persons, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said.Investigation into the paper leak was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit EOU of the Bihar Police on Friday, they said.The case was being investigated by a special team of the Patna Police till now.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Investigation into the "paper leak" was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday, they said.

"The case was being investigated by a special team of the Patna Police till now. Total 13 people, including four examinees and their family members, have been arrested so far. Besides, one of the arrested accused is also involved in the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 paper leak case," an EOU release said.

"All accused are in judicial custody and EOU sleuths will start their custodial interrogation. Police have already seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from the possession of the accused. Investigations so far have revealed that the question papers of NEET-UG and their answers were provided to around 35 aspirants before the May 5 exam," it said.

Further investigation is underway, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

