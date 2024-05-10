Left Menu

South Africa asks World Court for more measures in Israel genocide case

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:10 IST
South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional emergency measures against Israel over its attacks on Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the U.N.'s top court said on Friday.

In the ongoing case brought by South Africa, which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians, the World Court in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

