Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl in Thane district

The police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl at a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. Based on a complaint, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan, the official said.

The accused, Mahesh Chavan (33), allegedly accosted the girl who was cycling in the compound of the building on Friday night, hugged her and touched her inappropriately, he said. The victim ran to her parents and narrated the ordeal, after which they lodged the complaint, the official added.

