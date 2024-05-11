Security Forces Arrest 2 Terrorist Sympathizers in J-K's Shopian

Two terrorist associates have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district and incriminating material has been seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Suhaib Iqbal Malik and Tufail Yousuf Malik, both residents of Baba Mohalla in Shopian, were arrested from a checkpoint set up at Malik Chak Crossing, a police spokesman said.

He said incriminating material has been seized from them. A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman added.

