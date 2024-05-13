China urges Philippines to stop making irresponsible remarks, says Chinese foreign ministry
China's foreign ministry on Monday urged the Philippines to stop making irresponsible remarks and to stop trying to mislead the international community after the Philippines accused China of building "an artificial island" in disputed waters.
The Philippines said on Saturday that it had deployed ships to a disputed area in the South China Sea, where it accused China of building an "island" at the Sabina Shoal.
