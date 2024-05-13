Left Menu

Three British men have been accused of supporting the Chinese government's Hong Kong intelligence service

Three men in London have been charged under the National Security Act for assisting Hong Kong intelligence services and foreign interference. The men will appear in court. The investigation is ongoing, and officials urge the public not to speculate.

Updated: 13-05-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:35 IST
Three men have been charged with allegedly assisting Hong Kong intelligence services and with foreign interference, London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged under the National Security Act. Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, have each been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.

"While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them,'' said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. "This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.''

