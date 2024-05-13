Surge in skilled Indian nurses seeking global opportunities amid domestic healthcare shortage

Demand for skilled nurses is projected to grow by 17-18 per cent by 2027 in the country but a large number of trained ones are seeking opportunities abroad, drawn by enhanced remuneration packages and facilitative family visa programmes, digital talent solutions provider NLB Services said in a report.

The report said that in India, the demand for skilled nursing talent is on a steadfast trajectory, projected to increase by 17-18 per cent by 2027, and the demand for nursing roles spans across regions including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The nursing profile currently commands annual earnings ranging between Rs 2,50,000 (entry-level) to Rs 7,00,000 (mid-senior level), and employers seek candidates with diverse skill sets including compassionate and competent care.

While the majority of the workforce still has higher female representation, there is a noticeable increase in male nurses as well, it added.

However, the ecosystem also faces concerns with regard to the availability of skilled talent, as there are 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people in the country instead of 3, the report noted.

Another interesting trend influencing the talent supply gap is the increased demand for Indian nursing talent abroad, said the report.

The demand for Indian nurses abroad is growing steadily, and is projected to increase by almost 100 per cent in 6-7 years, it added.

The demand for nurses globally has witnessed a notable surge over the past 3 years, recording a 14-15 per cent y-o-y increase in employment opportunities primarily influenced by the growth in the healthcare industry and early career retirement patterns in the nursing ecosystem, the report noted.

This is leading Indian nurses to seek opportunities abroad, driven by enhanced remuneration packages, comprehensive healthcare benefits, facilitative family visa programs, and other incentives, the report revealed.

These factors have collectively made working overseas very aspirational for nurses trained in India, it stated.

The report further stated that Kerala plays a pivotal role in India's healthcare talent migration to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, particularly to destinations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE)..

Proactive initiatives from countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, and Japan have facilitated the entry of Indian nurses into these markets, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)