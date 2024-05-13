Left Menu

Kerala Soldier Killed in Himachal Pradesh Accident Mourned by Hundreds

He stayed with his wife for just a few days, a family member said.One of his friends recalled that serving in the Indian Army was Adarshs dream, and he had worked hard to get selected.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:47 IST
Kerala Soldier Killed in Himachal Pradesh Accident Mourned by Hundreds
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Indian Army soldier P Adarsh, who was killed in an accident in Himachal Pradesh, at his native place near Feroke in this district on Monday.

Hailing from Chungam near Feroke, the 27-year-old soldier was killed after a rock fell on a moving Army vehicle in Himachal Pradesh on May 10, a Defence source said here.

The mortal remains of the soldier were brought to the international airport at nearby Karipur on Sunday night and were taken to his native place this morning.

A large number of people, including elderly people, women, and children, queued to catch a glimpse of his body when it was kept at his native place for public homage. Later, he was cremated with full military honours.

Family sources said Adarsh was married just a few months ago, and he returned duty days after the marriage.

He had been serving in the Indian Army for the last seven years.

''He was a dear child to everyone in this place. His marriage happened just six months ago. He stayed with his wife for just a few days,'' a family member said.

One of his friends recalled that serving in the Indian Army was Adarsh's dream, and he had worked hard to get selected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024