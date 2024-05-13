Kerala Soldier Killed in Himachal Pradesh Accident Mourned by Hundreds

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Indian Army soldier P Adarsh, who was killed in an accident in Himachal Pradesh, at his native place near Feroke in this district on Monday.

Hailing from Chungam near Feroke, the 27-year-old soldier was killed after a rock fell on a moving Army vehicle in Himachal Pradesh on May 10, a Defence source said here.

The mortal remains of the soldier were brought to the international airport at nearby Karipur on Sunday night and were taken to his native place this morning.

A large number of people, including elderly people, women, and children, queued to catch a glimpse of his body when it was kept at his native place for public homage. Later, he was cremated with full military honours.

Family sources said Adarsh was married just a few months ago, and he returned duty days after the marriage.

He had been serving in the Indian Army for the last seven years.

''He was a dear child to everyone in this place. His marriage happened just six months ago. He stayed with his wife for just a few days,'' a family member said.

One of his friends recalled that serving in the Indian Army was Adarsh's dream, and he had worked hard to get selected.

