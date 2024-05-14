Left Menu

French Pacific island territory New Caledonia under curfew after unrest

Authorities in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia announced an overnight curfew and banned gatherings on Tuesday after violent unrest erupted in the capital of Noumea.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:05 IST
French Pacific island territory New Caledonia under curfew after unrest
  • Country:
  • France

Authorities in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia announced an overnight curfew and banned gatherings on Tuesday after violent unrest erupted in the capital of Noumea. The territory's top French official Louis Le Franc said 35 police and gendarme troops were injured and 48 people have been arrested. No serious civilian casualties were reported, the high commissioner's statement said. It said Noumea was wracked by "high intensity" disturbances overnight Monday to Tuesday. Le Franc said numerous stores and video surveillance equipment were damaged. Schools were closed on Tuesday. French media reported that the unrest started with protests against voting reforms that French lawmakers are debating in Paris and which would increase the number of people who could cast ballots in New Caledonia. "Serious disturbances to public order are still underway" in Nouméa and surrounding municipalities, the High Commission of the Republic in New Caledonia said Tuesday. Internal security troops and civil security forces have been mobilized to intervene, it added. Gatherings on public roads and in public places have been prohibited in the municipalities of Nouméa, Dumbéa, Mont-Dore and Païta from Tuesday 6:00 pm local time and until Thursday 4:00 pm local time. All travel on public roads and in public places in the four municipalities has been banned from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning, except for health and public emergencies.

New Caledonia's High Commissioner Louis Le Franc called for calm and "strict compliance with the measures taken to ensure the safety of the population."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024