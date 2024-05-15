Left Menu

Captivating Insights and Latest Developments

By Lalit K Jha PTI VN VN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:36 IST
Captivating Insights and Latest Developments
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top stories at 12.35 PM: NATION: ELN9 ELECTION-UP-CONG-SP **** INDIA bloc to form next govt: Kharge Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** ELN8 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM **** 'Outgoing PM' has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics: Cong New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the ''outgoing PM'' has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has ''fallen flat'' and '400 paar' given a ''silent burial''.**** DEL12 RJ-MINE-3RDLD RESCUE **** Rajasthan mine collapse: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials rescued, 1 feared dead Jaipur: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were taken out Wednesday, with one of them is feared dead, an official said.**** BOM4 MH-HOARDING-LD BODIES **** Hoarding crash in Mumbai: 2 more bodies located under debris; search and rescue ops still on Mumbai: Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.**** CAL1 WB-JAISHANKAR-IRAN **** Chabahar port will benefit entire region: Jaishankar on US warning Kolkata: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Chabahar port would benefit the entire region and a narrow view should not be taken of it, after the US warned that any country having business dealings with Iran runs the ''potential risk of sanctions''.**** DEL10 SCINDIA-MOTHER-DEATH **** Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.**** DEL9 CLIMATE-COAL-INDIA **** Coal's share in India's power generation capacity drops below 50 pc for 1st time since 1960s New Delhi: The share of coal in India's total power generation capacity dipped below 50 percent in the first quarter of 2024, the first time since the 1960s.**** LEGAL: LGD6 SC-NEWSCLICK-LD PURKAYASTHA **** SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares arrest 'invalid' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as ''invalid in the eyes of law'' the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody.**** FOREIGN: FGN7 UN-GAZA-INDIAN **** UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank United Nations, May 15 (PTI) The United Nations condoled and expressed apologies to India over the killing of a former Indian Army officer, who died in war-torn Rafah in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what it believes was an Israeli tank. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN4 US-IMPACT **** US: Hindu groups up in arms against Democratic think tank Washington: Several Hindu groups are up in arms against a Democratic think tank for inviting to their annual gala individuals and groups that have allegedly attacked Indian American candidates and officials. By Lalit K Jha **** PTI VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024