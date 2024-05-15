Captivating Insights and Latest Developments

Following are the top stories at 12.35 PM: NATION: ELN9 ELECTION-UP-CONG-SP **** INDIA bloc to form next govt: Kharge Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** ELN8 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM **** 'Outgoing PM' has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics: Cong New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the ''outgoing PM'' has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has ''fallen flat'' and '400 paar' given a ''silent burial''.**** DEL12 RJ-MINE-3RDLD RESCUE **** Rajasthan mine collapse: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials rescued, 1 feared dead Jaipur: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were taken out Wednesday, with one of them is feared dead, an official said.**** BOM4 MH-HOARDING-LD BODIES **** Hoarding crash in Mumbai: 2 more bodies located under debris; search and rescue ops still on Mumbai: Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.**** CAL1 WB-JAISHANKAR-IRAN **** Chabahar port will benefit entire region: Jaishankar on US warning Kolkata: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Chabahar port would benefit the entire region and a narrow view should not be taken of it, after the US warned that any country having business dealings with Iran runs the ''potential risk of sanctions''.**** DEL10 SCINDIA-MOTHER-DEATH **** Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.**** DEL9 CLIMATE-COAL-INDIA **** Coal's share in India's power generation capacity drops below 50 pc for 1st time since 1960s New Delhi: The share of coal in India's total power generation capacity dipped below 50 percent in the first quarter of 2024, the first time since the 1960s.**** LEGAL: LGD6 SC-NEWSCLICK-LD PURKAYASTHA **** SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares arrest 'invalid' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as ''invalid in the eyes of law'' the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody.**** FOREIGN: FGN7 UN-GAZA-INDIAN **** UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank United Nations, May 15 (PTI) The United Nations condoled and expressed apologies to India over the killing of a former Indian Army officer, who died in war-torn Rafah in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what it believes was an Israeli tank. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN4 US-IMPACT **** US: Hindu groups up in arms against Democratic think tank Washington: Several Hindu groups are up in arms against a Democratic think tank for inviting to their annual gala individuals and groups that have allegedly attacked Indian American candidates and officials. By Lalit K Jha **** PTI VN VN

