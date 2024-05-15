Left Menu

New Caledonia: French president convenes top ministers to address escalating violence

Violence in New Caledonia escalated, resulting in two deaths and three severe injuries. Amidst ongoing protests over a constitutional reform, President Macron convened a meeting with top ministers to address the crisis. French reinforcements, including elite gendarmes, were deployed. Over 130 arrests were made, and clashes between police and protesters continued despite curfews. The unrest stemmed from France's move to expand voter lists, favoring pro-France politicians over indigenous Kanaks. The High Commissioner warned of further deaths if calm was not restored. The National Assembly approved the electoral reform, deepening tensions in the territory seeking independence.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:07 IST
New Caledonia: French president convenes top ministers to address escalating violence
  • Country:
  • France

At least two people were killed and three were seriously injured overnight in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, French media reported Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of top ministers to discuss the spiralling violence. It was the third day of violent unrest over a constitutional reform pushed by Paris that has roiled the archipelago, which has long sought independence. The special defence and security council meeting called by Macron on Wednesday typically brings together a limited group of officials, including Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the ministers for defence, interior, economy and foreign affairs.

On Tuesday, the French Interior Ministry sent police reinforcements to New Caledonia, which long served as a prison colony and now hosts a French military base. Four mobile gendarmerie squadrons are being deployed as reinforcements, including 15 gendarmes from an elite intervention unit.

French broadcaster BFM reported that two people had been killed and three gravely injured in the unrest overnight.

French authorities in the territory said more than 130 people have been arrested since Monday in the violence that has raged across the archipelago, with decades of tensions between indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonisers who want to remain part of France.

Clashes between police and protesters have continued in and around the capital, Nouméa, despite a curfew and ban on gatherings.

Schools have been closed "until further notice" and the main airport, La Tontoura, "remains closed to commercial flights." The territory's top French official, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, warned that if calm is not restored, there will be "many deaths" in the Nouméa metropolitan area, where protests over the voting rights turned violent on Tuesday. "The situation is not serious, it is very serious,'' Le Franc said. "We have entered a dangerous spiral, a deadly spiral." The unrest started on Monday with a protest over France's efforts to expand voter lists that would benefit pro-France politicians on New Caledonia and further marginalise the indigenous Kanak people, who once suffered from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination. Early Wednesday, France's National Assembly adopted a constitutional revision reforming the electoral body in the territory, with 351 lawmakers voting for and 153 against the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024