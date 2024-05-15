DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 15

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 BEIJING - Brunei foreign minister Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will visit China (Final Day)

BEIJING - Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof will pay an official visit to China (Final Day) TASHKENT/ASTANA/BISHKEK - Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (To May 20) BEIJING - Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to China (To May 16) KYIV - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv (Final Day) COPENHAGEN - Copenhagen Democracy Summit. European Council President Charles Michel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Alexei Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the speakers at this year's Copenhagen Democracy Summit. (Final Day) OSLO - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Norway at the invitation of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja. (Final Day) BERLIN - Foreign Minister Elisa Valtonen in Berlin, Minister Valtonen gives a speech on international security policy at the Adenauer Conference and participates in a panel organized by Germany's delegation in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on the occasion of NATO's 75th anniversary.

ANKARA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Turkey and meet with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. BISHKEK - Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim will make official visit to Kyrgyzstan (To May 16) JAKARTA - Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati delivers keynote speech in an event, which has a topic of post-election political and economic paths - 0100 GMT. BERLIN - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach holds news conference on hospital reforms - 1030 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd in Berlin - 1400 GMT. GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

** BEIJING - Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba will pay an official visit to China (To May 20) ** GREECE - Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis meets Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský in Prague. – 0830 GMT

BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China (To May 17) LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt holds meeting with tech firms, London Stock Exchange and others at his country residence, Dorneywood, to discuss how to boost company listings in the City. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner presents new forecasts for state tax income & new tax revenue estimates - 1300 GMT. BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius greets his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, with military honours before holding talks in Berlin - 1430 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at event of the taxpayers association - 1600 GMT.

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd in Berlin. – 0700 GMT BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius greets his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, with military honours before holding talks in Berlin. – 1430 GMT

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 ** MADRID - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Spain. – 1030 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at Greentech Festival - 1130 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 1130 GMT. TAPACHULA, MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his Guatemalan counterpart Bernardo Arevalo to talk binational issues, in Tapachula.

AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18) GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

VERONA, ITALY - Pope Francis pays a visit to Verona. GLOBAL - International Museum Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 19

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 20

** ATHENS - Japan's Princess Kako visits Greece for the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Greece. TOKYO - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, will visit Japan (To May 23)

JAKARTA - Indonesia's government presents 2025's economic assumptions to parliament. MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Carlos Cuerpo, to speak at an event held by Cinco Dias newspaper - 1000 GMT. INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 VADUZ - Switzerland's finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

ANKARA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visits Turkey and meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

** BARCELONA - Spain's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero talks at Cercle d'Economia conference in Barcelona. – 1000 GMT STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 25

INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 26 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Bellevue castle with military honors in Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 28

GRANSEE, GERMANY - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Franco-German Council of Ministers in Meseberg. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

VANUATU - Referendum Election. MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 30

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy and central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to speak at a business conference - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 LONDON - OPEC+ meets online to decide on output policy.

INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election. ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election.

MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election. MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to give a state of the nation address in parliament.

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament.

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 15 ** RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections.

** RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 28

** VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

