Three feared drowned in Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi

A search and rescue operation has been launched by the fire brigade with the help of divers, said Sub-divisional Magistrate Sushil Parmar.Chirag Parmar 20, Gaurav Bhankodia 17 and Dharmesh Bhankodia 16, all residents of Morbi town, went to the water body at Juna Sadulka village in the morning.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:10 IST
Three feared drowned in Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi
Three friends, including two minors, who went to take a bath in the Machchhu river on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Morbi town went missing on Wednesday, triggering a search, said an official. A search and rescue operation has been launched by the fire brigade with the help of divers, said Sub-divisional Magistrate Sushil Parmar.

Chirag Parmar (20), Gaurav Bhankodia (17) and Dharmesh Bhankodia (16), all residents of Morbi town, went to the water body at Juna Sadulka village in the morning. Eyewitnesses told rescuers that the two minors jumped into the water to save Chirag Parmar when he started drowning soon after entering the river around 11 am.

“Seeing Chirag drowning, Gaurav and Dharmesh too jumped in to save him but all got swept away. A search and rescue operation has been launched with the help of divers from Morbi and Halvad. A team from Rajkot fire brigade has also joined the operation,” said Parmar.

On Tuesday, six boys and a man were feared to have drowned after they entered the Narmada river at Poicha village in the state’s Narmada district.

While the search operation is still on, the bodies of two boys – Bhavesh Hadiya and Bhargav Katrariya – were found on Wednesday afternoon, said a release by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

