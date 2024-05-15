Left Menu

Post-poll violence stricken Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh peaceful now: Official

Post-poll violence stricken Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh peaceful now: Official

PTI | Palnadu | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:36 IST
Post-poll violence stricken Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh peaceful now: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Following post-poll violence at a few places in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, a police official on Wednesday said the situation is under control and peaceful now.

Superintendent of police Bindu Madhav Garikapati noted that there were violent incidents on the polling day (May 13) and also its aftermath, prompting police to take control of all the places in the district.

''Police officials responded quickly to identify the people responsible for the violence and registered cases immediately,'' said Garikapati, addressing a press conference at Macherla rural police station.

He said cases have been booked at Macherla and Narasaraopeta.

To avert further violence, the SP said local police and central security forces have been deployed at Macherla, Narasaraopeta, Vinukonda, Sattenapalle and other places.

Across the district, CrPC Section 144 has been imposed, along with intense vehicle-checks at various places, he said.

The top official further said that Section 144 would be in force for a few more days, and he is personally reviewing the security situation in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024