South Korean court approves move to increase medical school admissions

South Korea's High Court has approved the government's plan to increase medical school admissions despite opposition from striking doctors. The doctors are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:18 IST
  • South Korea

A South Korean court ruled in favor of the government's plan to drastically boost medical school admissions on Thursday, media reports said.

The Seoul High Court issued a verdict rejecting an injunction filed by striking doctors and others seeking to suspend the government's recruitment plan, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Other local media carried out similar reports.

The doctors were expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, the country's top court.

More than 10,000 junior doctors have been on a strike since February in protest of the government's plan to increase the country's medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 starting next year, from the current cap of 3,058.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

