Swedish court rejects Tesla appeal in licence plate case
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:46 IST
A Swedish appeals court said on Thursday it had rejected an appeal by Tesla regarding a lower court's decision to dismiss the company's case against Sweden's Transport Agency in a conflict over license plates.
Labour unions involved in a dispute with Tesla over collective bargaining rights have sought to restrict the electric vehicle maker's access to licence plates for new cars.
