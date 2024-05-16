Left Menu

Novo Nordisk construction site hit by fire

A fire broke out at a Novo Nordisk construction site in the Danish city of Kalundborg on Thursday, a spokesperson for the drug maker said. Pictures published by Danish TV2 news and other media showed thick black smoke rising from the area.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:14 IST
Pictures published by Danish TV2 news and other media showed thick black smoke rising from the area.

Pictures published by Danish TV2 news and other media showed thick black smoke rising from the area. "We can confirm that a fire broke out today in the roof of a building under construction at a construction site at Novo Nordisk in Kalundborg," Novo said in an emailed statement, adding that no one had been injured in the fire.

"The fire brigade and police are on site and the authorities report that the fire has been extinguished," the company added. Kalundborg is a key manufacturing hub for Novo Nordisk, the rapidly expanding maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy.

It was not immediately clear what the company was building at the site. Danish police said the fire had broken out near a ventilation shaft.

Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 3.4% immediately after the news and were trading down 1.7% at 1235 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

