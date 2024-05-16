Tragic Death of Student in Bengaluru Raises Concerns
A 21-year-old PUC student, Prabhudhya, was found dead in the bathroom of her Bengaluru home with throat and wrist slits. The cause of death is determined to be excessive bleeding. Police are investigating the incident and exploring all possibilities, including suicide or foul play.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Mystery shrouded the death of a young woman who was found with her throat and wrist slit on Wednesday.
Prabhudhya (21), who was studying in second PUC, lived with her mother and brother. She was found dead in the bathroom of her house in Subrahmanyapura on Wednesday evening with her throat and wrist slit, police said.
The incident came to light around 7 pm on Wednesday.
The PUC student is said to have died of excess bleeding.
Bengaluru South Division DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar said an investigation is on and would cover all aspects of the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement