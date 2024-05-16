Tragic Death of Student in Bengaluru Raises Concerns

Mystery shrouded the death of a young woman who was found with her throat and wrist slit on Wednesday.

Prabhudhya (21), who was studying in second PUC, lived with her mother and brother. She was found dead in the bathroom of her house in Subrahmanyapura on Wednesday evening with her throat and wrist slit, police said.

The incident came to light around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The PUC student is said to have died of excess bleeding.

Bengaluru South Division DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar said an investigation is on and would cover all aspects of the incident.

