China's economy to improve further, stats bureau says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 08:25 IST
- Country:
- China
China's economic improvement will be further consolidated and strengthened as macro policies take effect, Liu Aihua, a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Friday.
China's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to grow mildly in the next stage, Liu told a news conference.
