Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts in Manipur's Imphal West

A 30-year-old man, Laishram Kumarjit, was shot in his left calf in Imphal West district near Khumbong primary health centre. The incident occurred on Saturday morning. Kumarjit, a designer, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The gunmen remain unidentified, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:41 IST
Gunfire Erupts in Manipur's Imphal West
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was shot at in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Khumbong primary health centre in the Patsoi police station area, they said.

The man, identified as Laishram Kumarjit -- a designer by profession, was shot in his left calf, they added.

He was rushed to a hospital in Imphal for treatment.

The gunmen are yet to be identified, police said, stating that the motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024