Gunfire Erupts in Manipur's Imphal West
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:41 IST
A 30-year-old man was shot at in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday morning, police said.
The incident happened near Khumbong primary health centre in the Patsoi police station area, they said.
The man, identified as Laishram Kumarjit -- a designer by profession, was shot in his left calf, they added.
He was rushed to a hospital in Imphal for treatment.
The gunmen are yet to be identified, police said, stating that the motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.
