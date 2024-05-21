Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions on Article 370 Review
The Supreme Court, on May 21, dismissed petitions seeking review of its verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370. The five-judge bench found no errors in the original ruling, reaffirming the Centre's decision and calling for statehood restoration in Jammu and Kashmir by September end.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 11, 2023 verdict that unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the pleas in chambers and dismissed applications for listing of the review petitions in the open court.
''Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed,'' the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna, said in its May 1 order.
On December 11 last year, the top court, while upholding the Centre's 2019 decision, had ordered assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September end this year and restoration of statehood ''at the earliest''.
