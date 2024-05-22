Ireland Set to Recognize Palestinian State
The Irish government is expected to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday. Ireland joins other EU nations advocating for a two-state solution. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will address the media to confirm details.
- Country:
- Ireland
The Irish government is to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.
European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.
The Irish government on Tuesday evening said the prime minister and foreign minister would speak to the media on Wednesday morning but did not say what the topic would be.
