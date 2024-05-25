5th Indian Open Surfing Meet to commence in Karnataka's Mangaluru on May 31

The 5th Indian Open of Surfing which is poised to spotlight the talent and skills of India's top surfers will begin from May 31 here.

Among the notable participants are Ramesh Budihal, Kishore Kumar, Harish M, Srikanth D, Manikandan D, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun. These surfers will vie for top honours across four different categories: Men's Open, Women's Open, and Groms U-16 Boys & Girls.

The three-day event which will begin on May 31, commenced with an official inauguration on Friday under the auspices of the New Mangaluru Port Authority, which also serves as the event's title sponsor.

Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Authority, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with the 5th Indian Open of Surfing.

''Supporting surfing, one of the fastest-growing water sports both nationally and globally, is an opportunity we couldn't pass up,'' he said.

''Surfing has transformative potential for the region, positioning Mangalore as a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. This, in turn, significantly boosts the local economy and empowers the local communities. We take pride in being part of an initiative that brings multifaceted benefits to the region,'' he added.

Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshin Kannada, highlighted the longstanding support from the Karnataka Government and Karnataka Tourism for surfing.

''This support encourages more people to visit beautiful places like Sasihithlu and explore what the state has to offer in terms of tourism development,'' he said.

The organisers expressed their admiration for the surging popularity of surfing in India. As the tournament unfolds, hopes are high for India's rise in the global surfing scene.

