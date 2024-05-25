NIA arrests man in Mizoram for smuggling arms, ammunition in north-eastern states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosives in the north-eastern states following searches in gun shops and other locations in Mizoram on Saturday. A total of six locations, including two gun shops, were extensively searched in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, leading to the arrest of Solomona alias Hminga, a statement issued by the NIA said. A large quantity of explosives material, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials were seized during the crackdown, it said.

Solomona is the second accused to be arrested in the case relating to trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosives in the north-eastern states, the statement said. ''The NIA on Saturday arrested one person following searches in guns shops and other locations in Mizoram in an arms, ammunition trafficking and explosives smuggling case,'' the probe agency said.

The case was registered by the NIA on December 26, 2023 following credible information about a large-scale illegal arms, ammunition and explosives supply network operating in the north-eastern region of the country.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had established a network in the bordering areas of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition, and also smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from across the Myanmar border.

The NIA said that another person Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mizoram, was earlier arrested in this case. His associate Lalmuanawma alias Mangliana, who is still absconding, is originally from Myanmar. ''With the help of their Myanmar based associates, they were supplying arms, ammunition and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur,'' it said.

Lalngaihawma was also involved in sending supplies of arms and ammunition to Myanmar-based armed groups, as per the NIA's investigations.

The investigations, which are still continuing, have further revealed that hawala channels were being used to transfer payments for arms and ammunition trafficking, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)