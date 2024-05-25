Eight injured in new Kharkiv strike, mayor says
Reuters | Kharkiv | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:27 IST
A new strike on a residential area of central Kharkiv on Saturday injured eight people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.
A Reuters witness said emergency workers ushered away residents of nearby apartment buildings, some with blood on their faces.
