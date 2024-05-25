Left Menu

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twelve injured in new Kharkiv strike, regional governor says

A new missile strike on a residential area of central Kharkiv on Saturday injured 12 people and damaged shops and a cafe, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. A Reuters witness said emergency workers ushered away residents of nearby apartment buildings from the area, which also housed a post office, a beauty salon and a cafe. The missile left a crater several metres deep in the pavement at the foot of the building.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:08 IST
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twelve injured in new Kharkiv strike, regional governor says

A new missile strike on a residential area of central Kharkiv on Saturday injured 12 people and damaged shops and a cafe, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A Reuters witness said emergency workers ushered away residents of nearby apartment buildings from the area, which also housed a post office, a beauty salon and a cafe. Some of the injured had blood on their faces. The missile left a crater several metres deep in the pavement at the foot of the building. Part of the ground floor structure collapsed, windows were smashed and masonry damaged.

Residents took cover, lying flat in areas with protection for fear of a repeat strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024