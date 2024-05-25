CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twelve injured in new Kharkiv strike, regional governor says

A new missile strike on a residential area of central Kharkiv on Saturday injured 12 people and damaged shops and a cafe, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A Reuters witness said emergency workers ushered away residents of nearby apartment buildings from the area, which also housed a post office, a beauty salon and a cafe. Some of the injured had blood on their faces. The missile left a crater several metres deep in the pavement at the foot of the building. Part of the ground floor structure collapsed, windows were smashed and masonry damaged.

Residents took cover, lying flat in areas with protection for fear of a repeat strike.

