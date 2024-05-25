Left Menu

Hamas official denies Israeli media reports of ceasefire talks resuming on Tuesday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:12 IST
A Hamas official denied on Saturday Israeli media reports that Gaza ceasefire talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday.

"There is no date," the Hamas official told Reuters, asked about the reports.

