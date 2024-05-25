Hamas official denies Israeli media reports of ceasefire talks resuming on Tuesday
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A Hamas official denied on Saturday Israeli media reports that Gaza ceasefire talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday.
"There is no date," the Hamas official told Reuters, asked about the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa Appeals to International Court for Urgent Measures to Halt Israel's Gaza Offensive
WRAPUP 4-Hamas says Gaza ceasefire efforts are back at square one
UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying Gulf state could help run Gaza
Israeli military orders new evacuations in southern Gaza as it prepares to expand operations
Israel orders people in more areas of Gaza's Rafah to evacuate