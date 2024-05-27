Mumbai Salon Staff Convicted of 2018 Murder in Gruesome Case

A sessions court here on Monday convicted two former staffers of a salon for the 2018 murder of their 28-year-old colleague, Kriti Vyas.

The victim went missing in March 2018, and her body has not been found.

Additional sessions judge M G Deshpande held the accused, Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani, guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on Tuesday.

Tamhankar and Sahjwani were the account executive and account manager at a salon chain in suburban Andheri and used to report to Vyas, who was the finance manager.

Vyas was allegedly killed because she had issued a memo to one of the accused for not working properly.

The police cracked the case after a DNA test was done on the blood samples found in the car of one of the accused. The vehicle was allegedly used in the crime, they had said.

Vyas had gone missing on March 16, 2018, and her family scoured CCTV footage from Grant Road and Mumbai Central railway stations to locate her before filing a missing person's complaint at DB Marg police station.

The family had told the police that Vyas used to board the 9.11 am Virar-bound suburban train from Grant Road to the salon in Andheri.

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which made the two arrests.

