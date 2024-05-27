Left Menu

Mumbai Salon Staff Convicted of 2018 Murder in Gruesome Case

Two former salon staff, Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani, were convicted by a Mumbai court for the 2018 murder of their colleague, Kriti Vyas. Despite the victim's body not being found, blood evidence linked them to the crime. The sentence will be decided on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:08 IST
Mumbai Salon Staff Convicted of 2018 Murder in Gruesome Case
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Monday convicted two former staffers of a salon for the 2018 murder of their 28-year-old colleague, Kriti Vyas.

The victim went missing in March 2018, and her body has not been found.

Additional sessions judge M G Deshpande held the accused, Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani, guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on Tuesday.

Tamhankar and Sahjwani were the account executive and account manager at a salon chain in suburban Andheri and used to report to Vyas, who was the finance manager.

Vyas was allegedly killed because she had issued a memo to one of the accused for not working properly.

The victim's body has not been found.

The police cracked the case after a DNA test was done on the blood samples found in the car of one of the accused. The vehicle was allegedly used in the crime, they had said.

Vyas had gone missing on March 16, 2018, and her family scoured CCTV footage from Grant Road and Mumbai Central railway stations to locate her before filing a missing person's complaint at DB Marg police station.

The family had told the police that Vyas used to board the 9.11 am Virar-bound suburban train from Grant Road to the salon in Andheri.

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which made the two arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024