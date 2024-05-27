Court Reserves Order on Bail for Kejriwal's Aide in Assault Case

A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.

