Court Reserves Order on Bail for Kejriwal's Aide in Assault Case
A magisterial court in New Delhi has reserved its decision on the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Arvind Kejriwal, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. The court will announce its order at 4 pm today.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:14 IST
A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
