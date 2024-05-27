Mystery in Agra: Elderly Woman Found Dead, Jewels and Cash Missing

A 65-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Balkeshwar here, police said on Monday. According to her husband, a silver trader, the woman's jewellery and cash kept in a cupboard were also missing, they said. On Sunday, Prem Prakash Gupta (67) returned to his home in New Adarsh Nagar Colony from work around 9 pm. As he got no response from his wife, he opened the gate with another and found his house in a ransacked condition, they said.

Gupta found his wife's body lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen and his deaf and mute granddaughter locked inside a room, police said.

According to police, there were injury marks on the woman's neck.

Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. "Teams have been formed to investigate the murder incident and legal action will be taken accordingly,'' he said.

