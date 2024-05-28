Narendra Modi Congratulates Lithuanian President on Landslide Re-Election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on her re-election for a second term. Modi expressed his eagerness to continue strengthening Indo-Lithuanian ties. Nauseda won her second five-year term with an overwhelming 74.5% of the vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on her re-election.
He said on X, ''I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close cooperation between India and Lithuania.'' Nauseda secured a second five-year term as Lithuanian president in a landslide victory by winning 74.5 per cent votes.
