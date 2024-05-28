Narendra Modi Congratulates Lithuanian President on Landslide Re-Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on her re-election.

He said on X, ''I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close cooperation between India and Lithuania.'' Nauseda secured a second five-year term as Lithuanian president in a landslide victory by winning 74.5 per cent votes.

