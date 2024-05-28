NCC Expedition to Mount Kang Yatse-II Flagged Off by DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh

On May 28, 2024, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) boys and girls mountaineering expedition to Mount Kang Yatse-II peak commenced with the flag-off by DG NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, from New Delhi. Situated in the Ladakh region, Mount Kang Yatse-II stands at an altitude of 6,250m/20,505ft, marking the destination for this adventurous journey. This expedition marks the 87th NCC Cadets mountaineering expedition since its inception in 1970.

The team comprises five Officers, 17 Permanent Instructors, and 24 Cadets, including 12 Boys and 12 Girls, selected from various NCC directorates across the country. Their goal is to conquer Mount Kang Yatse-II by the conclusion of June 2024.

DG NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, extended his best wishes to the team, emphasizing the pivotal role of the NCC in youth development and the opportunities it provides for cadets to engage in diverse adventure activities. He urged the cadets to approach the challenges of the expedition with composure, courage, professionalism, and an indomitable spirit, embodying the core values of the NCC.