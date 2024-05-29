Left Menu

Amazon Prime Controversy: Judge Rejects Dismissal of FTC Lawsuit

A U.S. judge in Seattle has rejected Amazon.com's request to dismiss an FTC lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses Amazon of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it difficult to cancel. Amazon's attorneys had urged dismissal, but the judge denied their motion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 05:28 IST
Amazon Prime Controversy: Judge Rejects Dismissal of FTC Lawsuit
A U.S. judge in Seattle on Tuesday rejected Amazon.com's request to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accuses the company of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid Amazon Prime service without their consent.

Attorneys for Amazon had urged U.S. District Judge John Chun to dismiss the FTC's claims.

The FTC lawsuit filed in June argues Amazon made it hard to cancel and knew that a percentage of consumers accidentally signed up for Prime and that some consumers were charged for multiple months before they canceled their memberships.

