Left Menu

China's Drills: Show of Speed, Not War, Says Taiwan

Last week's Chinese military drills were more about propaganda and intimidation than war, according to Taiwan's top security official. The exercises, lasting two days, aimed to display Beijing's control over the Taiwan Strait in response to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's speech, asserting Taiwan's independence.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-05-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 07:38 IST
China's Drills: Show of Speed, Not War, Says Taiwan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China's military drills last week were more about propaganda and intimidation than starting a war, but Chinese forces did show how they could react extremely quickly, the island's top security official said on Wednesday. China said it carried out the two days of war games starting Thursday as "punishment" for new President Lai Ching-te's inauguration speech last week, in which he said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait were "not subordinate to each other", which China viewed as a declaration the two are separate countries.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but been rebuffed. Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said the aim of China's drills was not to go to war.

"The purpose of the military exercises was to intimidate, not to start a war," he said. The drills were to show an external and domestic audience that Beijing "has absolute control over the situation in the Taiwan Strait", Tsai added.

China has over the past four years sent its military around Taiwan on an almost daily basis, as it seeks to exert pressure on the island. But China also appeared to be trying to keep the scope of these drills contained, Tsai's bureau said in a written report to lawmakers, noting there was no declaration of no-fly or no-sail zones and the exercises lasted only two days.

"The intention was to avoid the situation escalating and international intervention, but in the future it is feared (China) will continue its compound coercion against us, gradually changing the Taiwan Strait's status quo," it said. Tsai added that Chinese forces mobilised almost as soon as China has announced the drills early on Thursday.

"The speed was extremely fast, demonstrating rapid mobilisation capabilities," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024