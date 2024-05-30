Houthis Escalate Actions in Support of Palestinians
Yemen's Houthis, led by Abdulmalik al-Houthi, announced plans to intensify their military operations in support of Palestinians amidst Israel's conflict in Gaza. The group has been disrupting shipping routes in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, impacting global trade by forcing longer, costlier journeys around southern Africa.
Yemen's Houthis will continue their military operations and escalate them "in quality and quantity" in support of Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza, the Iran-backed group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.
The group have been attacking ships in the Red Sea region since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The group later expanded the scope of its attacks to the Indian Ocean and said it would also target any ships heading towards Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea.
