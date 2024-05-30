Gerard Pique Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Super Cup Deal

A Spanish judge as placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Pique's company Kosmos and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), according to a court document.

