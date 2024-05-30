Left Menu

Gerard Pique Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Super Cup Deal

A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The investigation centers around a deal between Pique's company, Kosmos, and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF).

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:42 IST
Gerard Pique Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Super Cup Deal
Gerard Pique
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish judge as placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Pique's company Kosmos and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), according to a court document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024