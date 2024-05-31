Biden's Border Overhaul: A New Chapter in U.S. Migration Policies
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order aimed at controlling the southern border with Mexico. This order will restrict asylum requests and deny entrance to migrants once daily limits are exceeded, signaling a significant shift in U.S. migration policies.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on migration in an attempt to take greater control of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, two sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
Biden's order will likely shut off asylum requests and deny entrance to migrants once a daily threshold is exceeded, the sources said.
