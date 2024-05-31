Russian Missile Attack Decimates Kharkiv Apartment
A Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 12 others. The attack destroyed at least three floors of the five-storey building.
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 04:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 04:05 IST
Russian shelling of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, killed one person and injured 12, local officials said early on Friday.
Public broadcaster Suspilne said the strike was carried out by a missile. At least three floors of the five-storey building were destroyed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
