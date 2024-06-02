Gruesome Murder Shocks Assam: BJP Leader Sunil Gogoi Found Decapitated

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned to investigate the suspected murder of Sunil Gogoi, a contractor and local BJP leader, in Dhakuakhana, Assam's Lakhimpur district. Gogoi's half-burnt body, with its head missing, was discovered in a field, a senior police officer reported on Sunday. Another official indicated that foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

The body of Gogoi, a respected government contractor and BJP figure, was found in a gruesome state near his residence on Saturday evening. Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan stated, 'It appears to be a murder case, based on initial evidence, but we need further investigation to confirm details. Investigation teams from Guwahati are on their way, which should clarify the situation.'

Director General of Police GP Singh announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a team from the CID and the Forensic Science Laboratory had been dispatched to Dhakuakhana to advance the investigation. 'Regarding the murder in Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - a CID and FSL team led by IGP CID has been sent from Guwahati to aid in the investigation with the local police. We will leave no stone unturned to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice,' Singh wrote.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who visited the victim's home, confirmed that there was clear evidence of murder. 'I visited the residence of the late Sunil Gogoi, who was brutally killed by unknown assailants last night. He was a popular and courageous BJP leader. The crime scene indicates a heinous premeditated murder,' Pegu said. He also mentioned that he had discussed the case with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and urged a speedy investigation to arrest the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)