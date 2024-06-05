ILO and ACFTU Renew Partnership to Strengthen Workers' Organizations in Asia and Pacific

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) have renewed their collaboration through the ILO-ACTRAV ACFTU South-South Cooperation Project. This initiative, now in its second phase, aims to bolster the institutional capacities of workers' organizations across Asia and the Pacific.

Announced on June 4, 2024, this renewed partnership will enhance the core capacities of workers' organizations, enabling them to engage effectively in social dialogue, advocate for policy reforms, and improve working conditions. The cooperation will extend to critical areas such as digital transformations for trade unions, social dialogue, occupational safety and health, transitions and forced and child labor. This initiative aligns with the global Decent Work agenda and supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality, economic growth, climate action, and strong institutions.

Spanning from July 2024 to June 2027, the project has a budget of USD 1.2 million, funded by the ACFTU. The ILO will oversee the project, with designated officials responsible for its management and implementation. The ILO-ACTRAV ACFTU South-South Cooperation Project will target workers' organizations in Asia and the Pacific, as well as Africa, focusing primarily on national workers' organizations, with a special emphasis on women and youth.

Union representatives, trainers, women, and young leaders from workers' organizations will be involved. This inclusive approach aims to foster a collaborative environment where workers' organizations can exchange knowledge and strategies on key challenges, including informal employment, discrimination, improving workers’ protection, and unfavorable labor market dynamics.

The previous project phase occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, necessitating the adoption of new technologies and virtual training programs, such as live webinars, self-guided modules, peer-to-peer learning, and online forum discussions. Building on this success, the current phase will continue leveraging online platforms and blended learning methods, strengthening continuous learning and collaboration via an improved online community of practice.

The ILO-ACTRAV ACFTU Project enhances South-South cooperation, allowing unions to influence policies that promote decent work and social justice. It represents a significant step towards the empowerment of workers' organizations in Asia and the Pacific. By enhancing their capacities, the project aims to promote inclusive economic growth, reduce inequalities, and achieve progress in sustainable development. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both the ILO and ACFTU to fostering solidarity and improving the working conditions of workers across the region.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This renewed partnership with ACFTU is a crucial step in empowering workers' organizations and fostering an environment of decent work and social justice. By strengthening the capacities of these organizations, we are not only improving working conditions but also contributing to broader sustainable development goals.”

This renewed commitment signals a robust partnership between the ILO and ACFTU, dedicated to the continuous improvement of workers' conditions and the advancement of social justice and economic growth in the region.