UNMISS Enhances Security with New Police Post in Western Bahr El Ghazal

Kayango, a locality in Western Bahr El Ghazal’s Jur River county, has long been a hotspot for clashes due to intense seasonal cattle migration from neighboring Warrap state. Despite the 2016 Marial Bai Agreement, which aims to regulate disputes arising from these migrations, conflicts and crime have persisted.

In a bid to bolster security and uphold the rule of law, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has handed over a newly constructed police post to Western Bahr El Ghazal state authorities. The community celebrated the handover, attended by key state officials led by Deputy Governor Zachariah Garang.

“We need peace among our people because cattle keepers and farmers are equally important for our livelihood,” said Deputy Governor Garang. “We appreciate UNMISS for the strategic location of this police station. From here, our law enforcement officers can easily reach neighboring villages when there are issues.”

The police post, funded through UNMISS’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) programme, features four solar-powered detention cells with separate sections for women, men, and juveniles, ablution facilities, and four fully equipped offices, including one for a prosecutor. It is expected to serve over 16,000 residents, offering a symbol of security and access to justice.

Pater Akuar, the traditional chief of Kayango, expressed relief at the new facility. “With four detention cells in this police station, I want to tell perpetrators of crime that there is no longer any possibility for escape by criminals,” he said, emphasizing the collaborative effort between traditional justice systems and the police.

Local law enforcement also welcomed the new station. Major General James Simon, Deputy Police Commissioner for Western Bahr El Ghazal, stressed the importance of proper law enforcement, urging the community to report offenses to the police.

Leopold Kuassi, Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Wau, reassured state authorities of continued support from UNMISS in their efforts to restore peace and stability. “Our UN Police will enhance the capacity of their counterparts deployed in Kayongo as they conduct their regular confidence-building patrols in the area,” he stated.

Kayango police station is one of three police stations that the UN Peacekeeping mission is funding in Jur River county, marking a significant step towards improved security and justice in the region.