Prosecutors Urge Judge to Maintain Trump's Gag Order Amid Felony Conviction Fallout

Manhattan prosecutors pressed a judge Wednesday to retain the gag order on Donald Trump within his hush money criminal case, at least until his sentencing in July. The move comes in response to a defense request for lifting the restrictions following the former president's recent felony conviction.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo emphasized that the gag order, which restricts Trump from making comments about case-involved witnesses and jurors, is vital for preserving the proceedings' integrity. Although issued for trial duration, Colangelo maintains it's essential to prevent harm to the case's authenticity until post-trial motions are resolved.

Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys argue the gag order impedes his First Amendment rights, especially ahead of the first presidential debate in June. Trump's conviction includes 34 counts related to falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an allegation he continues to deny.

