Saudi Arabia Faces UN Complaint Over Migrant Worker Abuses Amid 2034 World Cup Bid

A global group of trade unions has formally accused Saudi Arabia of widespread abuses against migrant workers in a complaint lodged with a UN-supported labor organization. This development coincides with FIFA's preparation to endorse Saudi Arabia as the host for the 2034 World Cup.

The Building and Wood Workers' International (BWI) urged the International Labor Organization (ILO) to probe Saudi Arabia for significant human rights violations and wage theft, impacting at least 21,000 workers over the last ten years. The union's statement highlighted exploitative conditions comparable to forced labor for the substantial migrant workforce in the kingdom.

The complaint points to numerous allegations, including illegal recruitment fees, withheld wages and passports, and restrictions on changing jobs. Physical and sexual violence, particularly against female and domestic workers, was also reported. The BWI cites breaches of ILO conventions on forced labor and workers' rights.

