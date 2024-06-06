Left Menu

Tragic Massacre in Wad Alnouri: RSF Attacks Result in Over 100 Deaths

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a deadly attack on Wad Alnouri village in Sudan's Gezira State, killing over 100 people. Local pro-democracy activists reported that the army did not respond to requests for help. The United Nations called for an investigation into this atrocity amidst an ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Updated: 06-06-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked a village in Gezira State on Wednesday, killing more than 100 people, local pro-democracy activists said, noting that the army did not respond to pleas for help.

The army did not respond to a request for comment. The top United Nations official in Sudan on Thursday called for an investigation into the incident in Wad Alnouri village in central Sudan.

"Even by the tragic standards of Sudan's conflict, the images emerging from Wad Al-Noura are heart-breaking," said U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami. She cited photos shared on social media by the Wad Madani Resistance Committee, which has been tracking such attacks, showing what it described as dozens of victims wrapped for burial.

The committee said on Thursday that 104 were killed and hundreds injured in Wad Alnouri and that the RSF was moving towards other villages. "Wad Alnoura village ... witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice," the committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the attack would be the largest in a string of dozens of attacks by RSF soldiers on small villages across the farming state after it took control of the capital Wad Madani in December. A telecommunications blackout prevented Reuters from reaching medics or residents to verify the details.

The RSF began fighting with the army in April 2023 after disputes over the integration of the two forces, and has since taken over the capital Khartoum and most of western Sudan. It is now seeking to advance into the centre, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine". In a statement on Wednesday, the RSF said it had attacked army and allied militia bases around Wad Alnoura but did not acknowledge any civilian casualties.

The Wad Madani Resistance Committee accused the RSF on Wednesday of using heavy artillery against civilians, looting and driving women and children to seek refuge in the nearby town of Managil. "The people of Wad Alnoura called on the army to rescue them, but they shamefully did not respond," the committee said.

The army-aligned Transitional Sovereign Council condemned the attack. "These are criminal acts that reflect the systematic behaviour of these militias in targeting civilians," it said in a statement.

