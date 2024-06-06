KwaZulu-Natal Coordinates Relief Efforts After Devastating Storm

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is at the forefront of coordinating relief and humanitarian efforts following a devastating storm that struck parts of the province on Monday.

The uThongathi area in eThekwini was the hardest hit, with other district municipalities including Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, and Umkhanyakude also affected.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, the storm and strong winds resulted in the deaths of 12 people across the province. Initial assessments reveal that over 7,000 households have been damaged, affecting more than 17,000 people, and 18 schools have sustained damage.

Currently, over 1,200 homeless families are receiving humanitarian aid from the government across the province. KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, stated that disaster teams are continuing assessments to establish the total cost of the damages.

A central management center has been established in the eMagwaveni area in uThongathi, where all relief and support efforts are being coordinated. Additional services have been mobilized to the storm-affected areas.

"Every government department is on the ground to speed up recovery efforts, provide humanitarian relief, and improve safety and security as mop-up operations continue," said Dube-Ncube. The government is also coordinating support from non-government organizations and private donors to ensure aid reaches all affected individuals and to prevent duplication of efforts.

To support the South African Police Services and Metro Police, safety volunteers from the Department of Community Safety and Liaison and the eThekwini Municipality have been deployed. Power generators have been set up in strategic locations around uThongathi to ensure adequate lighting and visibility, and power has been restored in some parts of the area. It is anticipated that the power supply will be fully restored in the coming days.

The provincial government commended Eskom's progress in restoring power to affected communities but appealed to the public for patience as damaged infrastructure has posed challenges in accessing certain areas.

While water supply was not impacted, eThekwini Municipality has provided water tankers to ensure everyone has access to water, and standpipe systems have been installed in areas where taps were damaged. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has increased the number of Community Development Workers and Expanded Public Works Programme workers to assist in clearing debris and cleaning the streets to make areas accessible.

The Department of Social Development has made social workers available for counseling, and the South African Social Security Agency is helping families replace lost social grant cards. The Department of Home Affairs is assisting community members who lost their identity documents, and the government is providing three meals a day to community members at various centers set up in the area.

Premier Dube-Ncube assured residents that the government is working hard to find permanent solutions to assist victims, particularly in uThongathi. "We have engaged with eThekwini Municipality to review existing plans related to human settlements. Working together with the city and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements, we are seeking the quickest solutions to provide shelter for those affected."

The Premier expressed appreciation for the continuous support from non-government organizations and emphasized the government's commitment to working closely with grieving families to ensure they can mourn and bury their loved ones with dignity.