E Cape Premier Assures Residents of Support Following Deadly Floods

The Eastern Cape, particularly the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, experienced devastating floods earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:42 IST
  • South Africa

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has assured residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality that the government is mobilizing resources to address the severe impact of this week's deadly floods.

"Currently, government is conducting an assessment of damages and requests communities to remain united, vigilant, and monitor weather updates as further rainfall is anticipated," Mabuyane stated.

The Eastern Cape, particularly the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, experienced devastating floods earlier this week. The floods have destroyed homes, displaced over 1,000 families, and caused significant infrastructure damage. At least ten people have lost their lives.

Mabuyane has called on the private sector to join the government's efforts in providing aid to the victims, as relief efforts are being expedited. On Wednesday, he participated in an oversight visit to flood-stricken areas in Gqeberha with a Ministerial delegation representing all three spheres of government.

The delegation began the day with a technical meeting, receiving updates from Disaster Response Teams on ongoing humanitarian relief efforts and the status of further interventions. Visits were made to Qunu, Izinyoka, Nomakanjani, and Bongweni informal settlements, as well as Kariega. The delegation included Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Ministers, MECs, Members of Mayoral Committees, and local government officials.

Minister Kubayi called for the urgent relocation of families from mass care centers to temporary emergency accommodations, particularly for mothers and small children, as immediate action. She also emphasized the need for medium to long-term temporary residential units.

Kubayi reiterated the government's calls for public vigilance during heavy rains or flooding and urged road users to exercise caution.

Minister Nkadimeng directed the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to collaborate closely with the Joint District Operations Centre, the Eastern Cape provincial government, and the affected municipalities to further support flood victims.

