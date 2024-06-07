Left Menu

Ten Arrested in Major Raid Against Illegal Immigration in Mira Road

Nine Bangladeshi women were arrested for allegedly overstaying in India without valid documents. One woman was also detained for providing them shelter. The arrests took place in Mira Road, and the group has been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:08 IST
Ten Arrested in Major Raid Against Illegal Immigration in Mira Road
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, nine Bangladeshi women were taken into custody for allegedly overstaying in India without proper documentation, according to MBVV police officials on Friday. Additionally, another woman has been detained for offering them shelter.

Acting on confidential information, the Naya Nagar police conducted a raid on Wednesday in the Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar areas of Mira Road, resulting in the arrests.

The authorities are also on the lookout for the owner of the house where the women were staying. The arrested individuals have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act, as confirmed by the police.

