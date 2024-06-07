Ten Arrested in Major Raid Against Illegal Immigration in Mira Road

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, nine Bangladeshi women were taken into custody for allegedly overstaying in India without proper documentation, according to MBVV police officials on Friday. Additionally, another woman has been detained for offering them shelter.

Acting on confidential information, the Naya Nagar police conducted a raid on Wednesday in the Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar areas of Mira Road, resulting in the arrests.

The authorities are also on the lookout for the owner of the house where the women were staying. The arrested individuals have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act, as confirmed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)