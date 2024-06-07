Supreme Court Orders Safety Measures to Prevent Hoarding Collapses in Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Friday mandated the railways and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to enforce stringent safety measures to prevent any future hoarding collapses in the city.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and PB Varale issued this directive while addressing a plea from the civic body concerning certain provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888. The Court's concern was amplified by a recent hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar that claimed 16 lives.

The tragic event occurred when a 120 x 120 square feet illegal hoarding collapsed at a petrol pump during a dust storm and unseasonal rain on May 13. The collapse, which also injured over 75 people, prompted the Court to schedule further hearings for June 14.

Justice Kumar allowed the Additional Solicitor General, Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the railways, to respond to an MCGM plea pending since 2018. The bench emphasized that all parties must ensure safety, especially with the onset of the monsoon season.

Highlighting the Ghatkopar incident, Justice Varale noted that the accused responsible for erecting the illegal hoarding had a history of such activities. In response, Banerjee clarified that the hoarding in question was not on railway land and that there is an existing policy regulating hoardings.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, speaking for the civic body, stressed the need for compliance with the 1888 Act and the Disaster Management Act, which overrides other laws. Rohatgi pointed out that the civic body has identified and removed numerous illegal hoardings on railway land. However, some hoardings remain pending court resolution.

The bench challenged the rationale behind the size regulation policy for hoardings, to which Banerjee replied that the railways ensure structural stability through expert evaluations from reputed institutions.

The MCGM is contesting a Bombay High Court ruling that sections of the 1888 Act do not apply to railway land hoardings. This ongoing legal battle underscores the complexities of jurisdiction and safety regulations concerning urban hoardings.

