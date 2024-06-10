Left Menu

Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone Amid Rising Border Tensions

Lebanon's Hezbollah militia claimed to have downed an Israeli attack drone over southern Lebanon, and this was confirmed by the Israeli military. The Israel-Lebanon border has seen increased hostilities, with both Hezbollah and the Israeli military targeting each other. This incident highlights the heightened tensions in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:17 IST
Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone Amid Rising Border Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image

Lebanon's Hezbollah militia said its air defences downed an Israeli attack drone over southern Lebanon on Monday, and the Israeli military confirmed the loss of the drone.

"A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the Israeli military said. Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it hit a Hermes 900 aircraft, an Israeli-made reconnaissance and attack drone.

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen an uptick in hostilities over the past week, with both the Israeli military and Hezbollah striking locations outside the border strip where the exchanges of fire have been concentrated, and with increased intensity. Earlier on Monday Hezbollah said it attacked with a "squadron of drones" an Israeli military post in the Golan Heights. Israel's military said it identified two drones crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel and falling in the northern part of the Golan Heights.

Israel's military also said its fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military structures and a launch post in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024