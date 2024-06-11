Ashok Gehlot Urges BJP to Revive Youth Unemployment Allowance
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on the BJP-led state government to reinstate the unemployment allowance for youth in Rajasthan. Gehlot highlighted that during his tenure, allowances of up to ₹4,500 per month were provided, which have been halted, causing difficulties for many students.
- Country:
- India
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday pressed the BJP government in Rajasthan to resume the unemployment allowance scheme for the state's youth.
Gehlot noted that since the new government took office, young people have not received unemployment benefits for several months, posing challenges to their educational pursuits.
'During our tenure, unemployment allowances of up to ₹4,500 per month were provided to the youth, offering significant support,' Gehlot wrote on X in Hindi.
The Congress leader emphasized that many young residents have faced difficulties continuing their studies due to the halted benefits.
Gehlot further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to uphold his election promises, stating that the youth of Rajasthan had voted BJP into power, trusting that existing welfare schemes would be maintained and strengthened. 'However, they are now left without jobs or unemployment allowances,' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)